Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 15:29

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
VTM Conference offers a day of exchange and debate

VTM Conference offers a day of exchange and debate

 
ROME
Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

 
TURIN
Soccer: Dybala, Morata set to be out till mid-Oct

Soccer: Dybala, Morata set to be out till mid-Oct

 
ROME
Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

 
MILAN
Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

 
ROME
Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

 
VERONA
Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

 
ROME
Italy wins world pastry championship

Italy wins world pastry championship

 
ROME
Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

 
ROME

Richard Gere to testify against Salvini in migrant case

 
ROME
San Marino votes to decriminalize abortion

San Marino votes to decriminalize abortion

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Bisceglie, incidente sulla 16: ecco il caos sulla statale

ROME

Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

Stakeholders talk about sector innovation in Turin

Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

ROME, SEP 27 - Autonomous driving, connectivity, cybersecurity, electric and hybrid vehicles, hydrogen and, in general, sustainable-propulsion systems and innovation are the main issues that the international mobility and transport community is tackling at the VTM Conference in Turin on September 28. The event is helping pave the way to the 2022 VTM Torino - Vehicle & Transportation Technology Innovation Meetings Business Convention,which brings together the transport industry community and sees the sector's top stakeholders analyse the challenges and opportunities for business growth. Supported by the Region of Piedmont and the Turin Chamber of Commerce, the event has been organized by specialist agency abe - Advanced Business Events - together with Ceipiemonte. Vehicle producers, component suppliers, public institutions, engineering firms and service providers will discuss the industrial issues of greatest interest at Turin's International Training Centre of the ILO from 9:30, and the debate can be followed online via Youtube after users register. The whole day will be devoted to in-depth examination of the latest trends in mobility and transport, with the focus on sustainability, hydrogen, smart mobility, connectivity and electric mobility. It is the first event on the road towards VTM 2022, which takes place in Turin March 30-31. Some 260 companies and startups from Italy and all over the world took part in the first VTM in 2018, with over 2,500 BtoB meetings and 1,500 accredited professionals from Italy and another 15 countries. The aim is to repeat this success, following the hybrid event of September 2020, in order to tackle the main challenges and opportunities that feature in the future of mobility thanks to new vehicle technologies. Before then there will be a second event, taking place on December 2 as part of the 8th Turin Aerospace & Defense Meetings, with a round table devoted to Advanced and Urban Air Mobility, the new frontier of urban transport. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa