Future of vehicles and transport discussed at VTM Conference

ROME, SEP 27 - Autonomous driving, connectivity, cybersecurity, electric and hybrid vehicles, hydrogen and, in general, sustainable-propulsion systems and innovation are the main issues that the international mobility and transport community is tackling at the VTM Conference in Turin on September 28. The event is helping pave the way to the 2022 VTM Torino - Vehicle & Transportation Technology Innovation Meetings Business Convention,which brings together the transport industry community and sees the sector's top stakeholders analyse the challenges and opportunities for business growth. Supported by the Region of Piedmont and the Turin Chamber of Commerce, the event has been organized by specialist agency abe - Advanced Business Events - together with Ceipiemonte. Vehicle producers, component suppliers, public institutions, engineering firms and service providers will discuss the industrial issues of greatest interest at Turin's International Training Centre of the ILO from 9:30, and the debate can be followed online via Youtube after users register. The whole day will be devoted to in-depth examination of the latest trends in mobility and transport, with the focus on sustainability, hydrogen, smart mobility, connectivity and electric mobility. It is the first event on the road towards VTM 2022, which takes place in Turin March 30-31. Some 260 companies and startups from Italy and all over the world took part in the first VTM in 2018, with over 2,500 BtoB meetings and 1,500 accredited professionals from Italy and another 15 countries. The aim is to repeat this success, following the hybrid event of September 2020, in order to tackle the main challenges and opportunities that feature in the future of mobility thanks to new vehicle technologies. Before then there will be a second event, taking place on December 2 as part of the 8th Turin Aerospace & Defense Meetings, with a round table devoted to Advanced and Urban Air Mobility, the new frontier of urban transport. (ANSA).