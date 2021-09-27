Soccer: Dybala, Morata set to be out till mid-Oct

TURIN, SEP 27 - Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata are set to be out until after the World Cup qualifier break in mid-October, Juventus said Monday as the pair had tests on injuries picked up in Sunday's 3-2 home win over Sampdoria. Spain striker Morata and Argentina forward Dybala both suffered muscle injuries in Juve's second Serie A win this season. The first match they will miss is the Champions League group stage clash against Chelsea on Wednesday. With goals by Dybala, Leonardo Bonucci (penalty) and Manuel Locatelli, Juve wrapped up a second 3-2 league win this week to build on the success away to Spezia on Wednesday, but it was far from plain sailing against Sampdoria. Dybala captained the side at the Allianz Stadium while Locatelli, who shone at Italy's Euro 2020 win, bagged his first goal since moving from Sassuolo on a loan last month. After a three-game winless start to Serie A, the Turin giants have now notched their second consecutive win and hauled themselves into the top half of the table. (ANSA).