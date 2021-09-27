Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

MILAN, SEP 27 - Amazon on Monday hiked entry-level pay for its logistical workers by 8%, from 1,550 euros a month gross to 1,680 euros, the company said. "We have always worked to be the most client-oriented company in the world," said Stefano Perego, VP Amazon EU Operations. "We also want to be the best employer in the world and the safest place to work". The pay rise kicks on on October 1. (ANSA).