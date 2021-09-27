Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

ROME, SEP 27 - President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi on Monday separately received Italy's men's and women's volleyball teams who recently won their respective European championships in Belgrade and Katowice. Greeting them at the presidential Quirinale Palace, he said "you have underscored how to pay homage to the Italian shirt. "I thank you for this, and for the significance you have given to your victories." Mattarella said that in a country recovering from the COVID emergency, "it is very important to have signs of recovery after the pandemic". Italy enjoyed a golden summer of sporting success by winning the European soccer championships and notching record medal hauls at the Olympics, including sprinter Marcelo Jacobs and high-jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, and the Paralympics, including talismanic fencer Bebe Vio. "It has been an unforgettable summer for Italian sport", said Draghi. He said the two teams had "overcome defeats and fears and are a lesson to us all". The PM added: "What pride in Italian volleyball, what great months for Italian sport". Draghi noted that volleyball was the second most popular sport in Italy behind the national obsession, calcio. (ANSA).