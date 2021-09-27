Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 13:41

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

 
MILAN
Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

 
ROME
Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

 
VERONA
Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

 
ROME
Italy wins world pastry championship

Italy wins world pastry championship

 
ROME
Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

 
ROME

Richard Gere to testify against Salvini in migrant case

 
ROME
San Marino votes to decriminalize abortion

San Marino votes to decriminalize abortion

 
ROME
Cycling: Italy's Balsamo wins world championship

Cycling: Italy's Balsamo wins world championship

 
ROME
Soccer: On-fire Osimhen helps Napoli continue perfect start

Soccer: On-fire Osimhen helps Napoli continue perfect start

 
ROME
Anti-Green Pass cop faces disciplinary procedure

Anti-Green Pass cop faces disciplinary procedure

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Bisceglie, incidente sulla 16: ecco il caos sulla statale

ROME

Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

Unforgettable months for Italian sport says PM

Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

ROME, SEP 27 - President Sergio Mattarella and Premier Mario Draghi on Monday separately received Italy's men's and women's volleyball teams who recently won their respective European championships in Belgrade and Katowice. Greeting them at the presidential Quirinale Palace, he said "you have underscored how to pay homage to the Italian shirt. "I thank you for this, and for the significance you have given to your victories." Mattarella said that in a country recovering from the COVID emergency, "it is very important to have signs of recovery after the pandemic". Italy enjoyed a golden summer of sporting success by winning the European soccer championships and notching record medal hauls at the Olympics, including sprinter Marcelo Jacobs and high-jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, and the Paralympics, including talismanic fencer Bebe Vio. "It has been an unforgettable summer for Italian sport", said Draghi. He said the two teams had "overcome defeats and fears and are a lesson to us all". The PM added: "What pride in Italian volleyball, what great months for Italian sport". Draghi noted that volleyball was the second most popular sport in Italy behind the national obsession, calcio. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa