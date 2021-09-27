Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

ROME, SEP 27 - President Sergio Mattarella on Monday received Italy's men's and women's volleyball teams who recently won their respective European championships in Belgrade and Katowice. Greeting them at the presidential Quirinale Palace, he said "you have underscored how to pay homage to the Italian shirt. "I thank you for this, and for the significance you have given to your victories." Mattarella said that in a country recovering from the COVID emergency, "it is very important to have signs of recovery after the pandemic". Italy enjoyed a golden summer of sporting success by winning the European soccer championships and notching record medal hauls at the Olympics, including sprinter Marcelo Jacobs and high-jumper Gianmarco Tamberi, and the Paralympics, including talismanic fencer Bebe Vio. (ANSA).