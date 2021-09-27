Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 13:41

ROME

Italy wins world pastry championship

Beats Japan and France, now aiming for Bocuse d'Or

Italy wins world pastry championship

ROME, SEP 27 - Italy on Sunday won the world pastry championship for the third time. Lorenzo Puca, Massimo Pica and Andrea Restuccia beat Japan, second, and France, third, in the final in Lyon. The trio triumphed over the 10-hour competition with 10 other nations by making five signature pieces: a chocolate dessert for sharing, an ice-cream cake, a restaurant dessert, a 165cm-high sugar sculpture, and a chocolate creation of the same height. The head of Italy's federation of pastry chefs (CONPAIT), Angelo Musolino, said "we are proud of Lorenzo Puca, Massimo Pica and Andrea Restuccia. "The victory in France fills us with happiness, long live the young pastry chefs of our country". He said that "precision, concentration and imagination enabled the tricolour pastry chefs to win the prestigious prize in Lyon with works of art dedicated to nature. "We brought them luck and we are convinced that recent work is making the sector grow immeasurably". He added: "there is credit and pride also for the team's coach, Alessandro Dalmasso". Musolino aid Italy wsa now aiming to double up by winning the biennial chef world championship, the Bocuse d'Or, named after French masterchef Paul Bocuse and now taking place in Lyon also. The Italian team is led by Alessandro Bergamo, a former sous chef at TV chef Carlo Cracco's Michelin-starred restaurant in Milan. The team comprises Francesco Tanese (commis), coach Lorenzo Alessio, vice coach Filippo Crisci, and helpers Noel Moglia, Graziano Patanè and Andrea Monastero. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
