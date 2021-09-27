Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 13:41

Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

Italy wins world pastry championship

Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

Richard Gere to testify against Salvini in migrant case

 
San Marino votes to decriminalize abortion

Cycling: Italy's Balsamo wins world championship

Soccer: On-fire Osimhen helps Napoli continue perfect start

Anti-Green Pass cop faces disciplinary procedure

ROME

Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

Farmer had recently split with woman near Viterbo

Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

ROME, SEP 27 - A 65-year-old Italian man shot his wife dead and then killed himself in front of one of their daughters near Nepi north of Rome on Saturday night. The couple had recently separated. Ciriaco Pigliaru, a farmer of Sardinian origin, used his hunting rifle to murder his wife Anna and then turned the weapon on himself, police said. The incident happened at Castel Sant'Elia, in the Viterbo area. Interior MIiister Luciana Lamorgese on Friday castigated Italy's "hateful" recent run of femicides saying 11 women had been murdered in August-September, eight by partners or people with whom they had had a relationship. She said the government would pass further preventative measures against femicide. Italy has seen 206 murders from January 1 to September 19, the interior minister said, in which 86 victims were women, one more than the same period in 2020. Some 73 women were killed in a domestic/relationship setting. And some 52 were murdered by current or former partners. (ANSA).

