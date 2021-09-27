Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

VERONA, SEP 27 - A man accused of murdering a 27-year-old Verona woman earlier this month on Monday hanged himself in his prison cell near the Veneto city. Emanuele Impellizzeri, 38, was suspected of murdering Chiara Ugolini in the apartment she shared with her boyfriend at Calmasino di Bardolino on September 5. He was found hanged at around 05:30 on Monday morning. Impellizzeri was set to be questioned later Monday. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).