Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 13:40

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

Mattarella, Draghi receive volleyball Euro champs

 
MILAN
Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

Amazon hikes entry-level pay by 8%

 
ROME
Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

Mattarella receives volleyball Euro champs

 
VERONA
Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

Man accused of murdering Verona woman hangs self in cell

 
ROME
Italy wins world pastry championship

Italy wins world pastry championship

 
ROME
Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

Man shoots wife dead, kills self in front of daughter

 
ROME

Richard Gere to testify against Salvini in migrant case

 
ROME
San Marino votes to decriminalize abortion

San Marino votes to decriminalize abortion

 
ROME
Cycling: Italy's Balsamo wins world championship

Cycling: Italy's Balsamo wins world championship

 
ROME
Soccer: On-fire Osimhen helps Napoli continue perfect start

Soccer: On-fire Osimhen helps Napoli continue perfect start

 
ROME
Anti-Green Pass cop faces disciplinary procedure

Anti-Green Pass cop faces disciplinary procedure

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Bisceglie, incidente sulla 16: ecco il caos sulla statale

ROME

Richard Gere to testify against Salvini in migrant case

Star boarded Open Arms to voice support for 'abducted' migrants

ROME, SEP 27 - Richard Gere is to testify against nationalist League party leader Matteo Salvini in a case in which the former interior minister is accused of 'abducting' some 150 rescued migrants on board a ship operated by Spanish NGO Open Arms as part of his closed-ports policy in August 2019, Salvini said Sunday. Gere boarded the ship while Salvini was preventing it landing at Lampedusa in Sicily to express his solidarity with the 151 mainly north African migrants aboard. "I know him as an actor but I don't know what lesson he can give me or the Italians on our laws," Salvini said. The Hollywood star is set to testify in Palermo on October 23. "If some people are trying to turn the trial into a show and wants to see Richard Gere, let them go to the cinema, not the court," said the nationalist leader. Salvini added that he would ask Gere for an autograph for his mother. Palermo prosecutors have said that Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and ex-premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Giuseppe Conte are among 26 witnesses it has called in the trial. The Open Arms spent almost three weeks at sea after Salvini refused to give the OK for it to dock on the island of Lampedusa when he was a minister in the first of two Conte governments. The case stems from Salvini's former closed-ports policy against NGO-run migrant rescue ships during his 14-month stint as strongman interior minister. Salvini has said he acted to defend Italy's borders and in accordance with a policy agreed with the rest of the government of the day. He has said that the trial is politically motivated. In May Salvini was cleared in a similar case regarding rescued migrants on the Gregoretti coast guard ship in July 2019. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa