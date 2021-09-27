Cycling: Italy's Balsamo wins world championship

ROME, SEP 27 - Italy's Elisa Balsamo is the women's road cycling world champion after she beat former champ Marianne Vos of the Netherlands in a sprint finish to Saturday's race in Leuven, Belgium. "I am totally speechless," said the 23-year-old. "I can't believe it. It is a dream after a really long season. "The team were fantastic. I beat Marianne Vos". It was Italy's third gold at the world championships after Filippo Ganna retained his men's time-trial title and Filippo Baroncini won the Under-23 race. (ANSA).