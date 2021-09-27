Soccer: On-fire Osimhen helps Napoli continue perfect start

ROME, SEP 27 - Nigeria forward Victor Osimhen continued his hot form on Sunday, scoring the opening goal and earning a penalty that was converted by Lorenzo Insigne as leaders Napoli beat Cagliari 2-0 at home on Sunday to continue their perfect start to the Serie A season. Luciano Spalletti's men have 18 points from six games, two more than AC Milan, who won 2-1 at Spezia on Saturday with the help of a goal by Daniel Maldini. The 19-year-old was on target with a powerful header, to make him the third member of the Maldini dynasty to score for Milan after his father Paolo and his grandfather Cesare. Champions Inter are two points further back in third after being held 2-2 at home by Atalanta. Jose Mourinho's AS Roma are fourth after losing the Rome derby 3-.2 to Maurizion Sarri's Lazio. Juventus notched their second consecutive win and hauled themselves into the top half of the table by beating Sampdoria 3-2 in Turin. (ANSA).