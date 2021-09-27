Anti-Green Pass cop faces disciplinary procedure

ROME, SEP 27 - A senior Italian policewoman is facing disciplinary procedures after taking part in a demonstration in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni square on Saturday against the government's Green Pass vaccine passport. Nunzia Alessandra Schilirò said she took part in the demo as "a free citizen" and addressed the crowd, saying the Green Pass contravened the Italian Constitution. The Green Pass, which shows that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from the coronavirus or has tested negative in the last few days, is obligatory to do many things in Italy, including to go to work as of October 15. Saturday's demo was only the latest in a series against the Green Pass to have taken place in many parts of Italy. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Sunday that Schilirò's comments were "extremely serious" adding that she was following the case personally with Police Chief Lamberto Giannini. Schilirò said that "I will keep going, with or with a uniform, for the love of my country". (ANSA).