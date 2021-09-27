Lunedì 27 Settembre 2021 | 11:48

ROME
Soccer: On-fire Osimhen helps Napoli continue perfect start

ROME
Anti-Green Pass cop faces disciplinary procedure

ROME
Former League social media chief probed in drugs case

SASSARI
Puigdemont can leave Sardinia, extradition issue pending

ROME
COVID: 3,797 new cases, 52 more victims

Cairo
Zaki: most serious charges still standing says lawyer

SASSARI
Puigdemont must stay in Sardinia, extradition issue pending

POTENZA
COVID: heads of 2 care homes indicted for 22 deaths

ROME
Govt workers to return to office Oct 15

ROME
Rekindle Global Fund spirit after COVID says Draghi

FLORENCE
Restoration of Michelangelo's 2nd Pietà completed

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La malandra di polpo conquista MasterChef

Incidente sulla 16: è ancora caos sulla statale

Lecce, ucciso per rapina davanti alla moglie: ecco le foto dell'esecuzione

ROME, SEP 27 - A senior Italian policewoman is facing disciplinary procedures after taking part in a demonstration in Rome's Piazza San Giovanni square on Saturday against the government's Green Pass vaccine passport. Nunzia Alessandra Schilirò said she took part in the demo as "a free citizen" and addressed the crowd, saying the Green Pass contravened the Italian Constitution. The Green Pass, which shows that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from the coronavirus or has tested negative in the last few days, is obligatory to do many things in Italy, including to go to work as of October 15. Saturday's demo was only the latest in a series against the Green Pass to have taken place in many parts of Italy. Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said Sunday that Schilirò's comments were "extremely serious" adding that she was following the case personally with Police Chief Lamberto Giannini. Schilirò said that "I will keep going, with or with a uniform, for the love of my country". (ANSA).

