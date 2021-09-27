Former League social media chief probed in drugs case

ROME, SEP 27 - Verona Prosecutor Angela Barbaglio told ANSA on Monday that Luca Morisi, the former head of the highly successful social media campaigns of Matteo Salvini's League party, is under investigation in a drugs probe. Morisi quit his position in the right-wing party last week, citing family reasons. "Morisi has been inserted into the register of people under investigation for the alleged transfer of a narcotic substance," Barbaglio said. She added that investigators were awaiting the results of tests about the nature of the substance (ANSA).