COVID: 3,797 new cases, 52 more victims

ROME, SEP 24 - There have been 3,797 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 52 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 4,061 new cases, and 63 more victims, on Thursday. Some 277,508 more tests have been done, compared to 321,554 Thursday. The positivity rate is steady at 1.4%. Intensive care cases are down 16 and hospital admissions down 97. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,653,696, and the death toll 130,603 . The recovered and discharged are 4,419,537, up 5,265 on Thursday. The currently positive are 103,556, down 1,527. (ANSA).