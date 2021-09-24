Venerdì 24 Settembre 2021 | 19:34

Puigdemont can leave Sardinia, extradition issue pending

ROME
COVID: 3,797 new cases, 52 more victims

Cairo
Zaki: most serious charges still standing says lawyer

SASSARI
Puigdemont must stay in Sardinia, extradition issue pending

POTENZA
COVID: heads of 2 care homes indicted for 22 deaths

ROME
Govt workers to return to office Oct 15

ROME
Rekindle Global Fund spirit after COVID says Draghi

FLORENCE
Restoration of Michelangelo's 2nd Pietà completed

ROME
Alitalia protesters block Rome-Fiumicino highway

BRUSSELS
Italy not reversing brain drain

ROME
Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead

ROME

COVID: 3,797 new cases, 52 more victims

Positivity rate steady at 1.4%

ROME, SEP 24 - There have been 3,797 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 52 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Friday. That compares with 4,061 new cases, and 63 more victims, on Thursday. Some 277,508 more tests have been done, compared to 321,554 Thursday. The positivity rate is steady at 1.4%. Intensive care cases are down 16 and hospital admissions down 97. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,653,696, and the death toll 130,603 . The recovered and discharged are 4,419,537, up 5,265 on Thursday. The currently positive are 103,556, down 1,527. (ANSA).

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
