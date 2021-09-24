COVID: heads of 2 care homes indicted for 22 deaths

POTENZA, SEP 24 - The heads of two southern Italian care homes were indicted Friday for 22 deaths of elderly residents during the height of the COVID epidemic last year. Nicola Ramagnano and Romana Varallo, who run a home at Marsicovetere, and Sister Fulgenzia Sangermano, who ran a home at Brienza, were sent to trial starting November 17. Both homes are near Potenza, the capital of the Basilicata region. (ANSA).