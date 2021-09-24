Govt workers to return to office Oct 15
ROME, SEP 24 - Government-employed workers including public-sector employees and civil servants will be back at their desks on October 15 after many worked from home due to COVID-19, Premier Mario Draghi said Friday after signing the relevant decree. The premier said conditions of safety would be assured. The civil service will make sure COVID measures are respected, he said. photo: Civil Service Minister Renato Brunetta (ANSA).
