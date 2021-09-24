Venerdì 24 Settembre 2021 | 14:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

BRUSSELS
Italy not reversing brain drain

Italy not reversing brain drain

 
ROME
Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead

Murder probe after TV director Manni found dead

 
PALERMO
Over 50 mafiosi arrested in Sicily swoop

Over 50 mafiosi arrested in Sicily swoop

 
ROME
G20 on Afghanistan to avert catastrophe Draghi tells UN

G20 on Afghanistan to avert catastrophe Draghi tells UN

 
ROME
Ryder Cup: Rahm-Garcia face Thomas-Spieth

Ryder Cup: Rahm-Garcia face Thomas-Spieth

 
MILAN
Missing man found hanged

Missing man found hanged

 
ROME
Consumer confidence up to 23-yr high in Sep

Consumer confidence up to 23-yr high in Sep

 
ROME
Climate crisis: Fridays for Future demos across Italy

Climate crisis: Fridays for Future demos across Italy

 
MILAN
Missing man found dead

Missing man found dead

 
ROME
Catalan independence leader Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia

Catalan independence leader Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia

 
ROME
Soccer: Napoli stay perfect to reclaim top spot

Soccer: Napoli stay perfect to reclaim top spot

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

L'attrice Loretta Goggi in 'Fino all'ultimo battito'

L'attrice Loretta Goggi in 'Fino all'ultimo battito'

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Coda chilometrica sulla Ss16: auto bloccate per un incidente all'uscita dopo Cozze: macchina in fiamme

Coda chilometrica sulla Ss16: auto bloccate per un incidente all'uscita dopo Cozze: macchina in fiamme

PALERMO

Over 50 mafiosi arrested in Sicily swoop

Mafia organisation 'Stidda' involved say police

Over 50 mafiosi arrested in Sicily swoop

PALERMO, SEP 24 - Over 50 mafiosi were arrested in a police swoop in Sicily on Friday, police said. Those arrested are alleged members of the Sanfilippo clan of Mazzarino near Caltanissetta, which is said to take its orders from the Gela branch of the second largest Sicilian crime organisation, the Stidda (Sicilian for 'Star'), which is much less famous than Cosa Nostra. Those arrested have been charged with mafia association, murder, extortion, drug trafficking and arms possession, all aggravated by using mafia methods. During the probe police said they shed light on two mafiosi allegedly 'disappeared' in 1984 and 1991 with the 'lupara bianca' method. Police said the Mazzarino clan extorted large sums of money from local businessmen to fuel their illicit activities and help jailed mafiosi. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa