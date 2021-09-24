Missing man found hanged

MILAN, SEP 24 - A man who went missing in Milan last Saturday night was found hanged with an electric cord near Pavia Friday, near where his car was parked, on Friday. Police say he committed suicide. The body of 29-year-old Giacomo Sartori, from Mel near Belluno, was found at Casorate. He went missing on the night of September 18. An autopsy has been ordered, (ANSA).