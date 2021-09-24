Consumer confidence up to 23-yr high in Sep

ROME, SEP 24 - Consumer confidence in Italy rose to a 23-year high in September, ISTAT said Friday. The index rose an estimated 3.4 percentage points, from 116.2 in August to 119.6 in September, the national statistics agency said. It is now at its highest since January 1998, the start of the current form of measuring the index. Business confidence, meanwhile, fell from 114.0 to 113.8, ISTAT said in its preliminary estimates. (ANSA).