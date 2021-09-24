Ryder Cup: Rahm-Garcia face Thomas-Spieth

ROME, SEP 24 - Recent US Open winner and world number Jon Rahm and former Master champ Sergio Garcia are facing off against former PGA winner Justin Thomas and three-time major Jordan Spieth in the first of the Ryder Cup foursomes at Whistling Straits in Kohler Wisconsin on Friday. The Spanish pairing will be looking to emulate the feats of the late Seve Ballesteros and compatriot José Maria Olazabal. The two captains in the 4rd edition of the event, Padraig Harrington for Europe and Steve Stricker for the USA, announced their pairings Thursday night. The second match pits Paul Casey-Viktor Hovland against Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa. The third game is between Lee Westwood-Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger. Finally, Patrick Cantlay-Xander Schauffele will compete against Rory McIlroy-Ian Poulter. The event ends on Sunday. (ANSA).