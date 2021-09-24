Catalan independence leader Puigdemont arrested in Sardinia

ROME, SEP 24 - Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont was arrested in Sardinia Thursday night on a warrant from Spain for alleged crimes against public order and national security in his leading a short-lived split by the northern region from Madrid. Former Catalonia President Puigdemont was arrested on a European warrant issued by Spain upon his arrival at Alghero airport. Puigdemont, 58, will appear before a Sassari judge later Friday who will rule on a European judge's rejection of a request to revoke Puigdemont's parliamentary immunity. The Sardinian judge will decide whether to uphold the arrest warrant. Spain has requested the extradition of the former Catalan leader. The Spanish government said Friday he must submit himself to the action of justice like any other citizen. (ANSA).