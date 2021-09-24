Climate crisis: Fridays for Future demos across Italy

ROME, SEP 24 - The Fridays for Future movement on the climate crisis demonstrated in over 70 cities across Italy on Friday. Ahead of the event, Premier Mario Draghi told the UN General Assembly: "We must act now, to safeguard the planet, our economies and future generations. "Over the past few years it has often been young people who have brought change and pushed us to do more. "It is our duty to listen to them because it will be they who will inherit the planet". The movement on Friday announced that there will be a major demo in Milan on October 1 with Greta Thunberg, the 18-year-old Swedish founder of the movement. (ANSA).