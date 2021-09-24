COVID: Rt number and incidence fall further

ROME, SEP 24 - Italy's Rt COVID-19 transmission number and virus incidence both fell further while hospital admissions were slightly down in the weekly monitoring report from the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS). The Rt number was down from 0.85 to 0.82 in the week of September 1-14 while incidence was down from 54 to 45 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of 17-23 September, the report said. Sicily, Calabria and the autonomous province of Bolzano had the highest incidence of COVID cases, the report said. Sicily showed an incidence of 79.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, Bolzano 70.6 and Calabria 63.6. Across Italy, the rate of occupancy of intensive care units fell from 6.1 to 5.4, with numbers falling from 554 on September 14 to 516 on September 21, the ministry and the ISS reported. With these data, Italy's regions are set to stay the same COVID-risk colour with just Sicily a moderate-risk yellow zone and the rest of the country low-risk white. (ANSA).