Cops, Dell'Utri cleared in State-Mafia talks case

PALERMO, SEP 23 - A Palermo appeals court on Thursday acquitted former ROS police officers Mario Mori, Antonio Subranni and Giuseppe De Donno and Forza Italia Senator Marcello Dell'Utri of charges of threatening the State's body politic in a case of State-Mafia negotiations to stop an early 1990s bombing campaign. They had all been sentenced to long terms in the first instance trial. Charges against mafioso turned state's evidence Giovanni Brusca were declared to have timed out. Mafia boss Leoluca Bagarella had his term reduced while Mafia boss Nino Cinà's term was confirmed. (ANSA).