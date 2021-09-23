Golf: Ryder Cup 2023 tickets sell out in 2 days

ROME, SEP 23 - Weekly tickets for the 2023 Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club at Guidonia Montecelio outside Rome have sold out in two days, Ryder Cup Europe said on its website Thursday. The news came a day before the 43rd edition of the fabled golf competition between the USA and Europe at the Whistling Straits Golf Course at Kohler in Wisconsin. There will be a draw next year to assign daily tickets for the 2023 Ryder Cup. The 2023 edition will be the first Ryder Cup staged in Italy. (ANSA).