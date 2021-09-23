COVID: 4,061 new cases, 63 more victims

ROME, SEP 23 - There have been 4,061 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 63 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Thursday. That compares to 3,970 new cases and 67 more victims Wednesday. Some 321,554 more tests have been done, compared to 292,872 Wednesday. The positivity rate is down from 1.4% to 1.3%. Intensive care cases are down 11 and hospital admissions down 146. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,649,906, and the death toll 130,551. The recovered and discharged are 4,414,272, up 5,466 on Wednesday. The currently positive are 105,083, down 1,476. (ANSA).