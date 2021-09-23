North-east and Molise green on new ECDC map

ROME, SEP 23 - The north-east of Italy and the southern region of Molise are green on the new COVID contagion map from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), sources said Thursday. Val d'Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy and Molise are green, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily are red, and the rest of the peninsula yellow. Slovenia is the only countr that is still dark red (ANSA).