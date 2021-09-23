Rugby: Parisse out for three months with broken wrist

TOULON, SEP 23 - Italian rugby great Sergio Parisse broke his wrirst in Sunday's French championship match for Toulon against Stade Francais and will be out for three months, ruling him out of a touted farewell game against New Zealand in Rome on November 6. The giant number 8, who at 38 is in his last season and has a record 142 Italy caps, will now be looking to play a farewell game in the next Six Nations. (ANSA).