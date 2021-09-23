Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 16:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

SIRACUSA
77 probed for scamming religious institutes across Italy

77 probed for scamming religious institutes across Italy

 
ROME
Over 1 mn sign petition for euthanasia referendum

Over 1 mn sign petition for euthanasia referendum

 
ROME
Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy (2)

Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy (2)

 
MILAN
Man, 20, kills mother and flees in Cremona

Man, 20, kills mother and flees in Cremona

 
ROME
Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy

Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy

 
ROME
Italy to be lead player as Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off

Italy to be lead player as Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve fan who racially insulted Milan keeper ID'd

Soccer: Juve fan who racially insulted Milan keeper ID'd

 
ROME
Salvini complains about Green Pass amid talk of League rift

Salvini complains about Green Pass amid talk of League rift

 
ROME
Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

 
ROME
Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

 
ROME
Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio Il programma del 22 settembre

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio
Il programma del 22 settembre

ROME

Over 1 mn sign petition for euthanasia referendum

More than double the number needed

Over 1 mn sign petition for euthanasia referendum

ROME, SEP 23 - Over one million people have signed a petition calling for a referendum on legalizing euthanasia in Italy, the right-to-death Luca Coscioni association said on Thursday. That is more than double the 500,000 signatures needed to be able to present the petition to the supreme court with two weeks to go to the deadline. The association said 640,621 signatures were collected on paper at stands around the country while 372,000 were registered online with digital signatures. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa