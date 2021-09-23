Over 1 mn sign petition for euthanasia referendum

ROME, SEP 23 - Over one million people have signed a petition calling for a referendum on legalizing euthanasia in Italy, the right-to-death Luca Coscioni association said on Thursday. That is more than double the 500,000 signatures needed to be able to present the petition to the supreme court with two weeks to go to the deadline. The association said 640,621 signatures were collected on paper at stands around the country while 372,000 were registered online with digital signatures. (ANSA).