Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 16:34

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

SIRACUSA
77 probed for scamming religious institutes across Italy

77 probed for scamming religious institutes across Italy

 
ROME
Over 1 mn sign petition for euthanasia referendum

Over 1 mn sign petition for euthanasia referendum

 
ROME
Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy (2)

Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy (2)

 
MILAN
Man, 20, kills mother and flees in Cremona

Man, 20, kills mother and flees in Cremona

 
ROME
Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy

Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy

 
ROME
Italy to be lead player as Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off

Italy to be lead player as Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve fan who racially insulted Milan keeper ID'd

Soccer: Juve fan who racially insulted Milan keeper ID'd

 
ROME
Salvini complains about Green Pass amid talk of League rift

Salvini complains about Green Pass amid talk of League rift

 
ROME
Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

 
ROME
Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

 
ROME
Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio Il programma del 22 settembre

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio
Il programma del 22 settembre

ROME

Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy (2)

Govt won't raise taxes PM tells first Confindustria assembly

Draghi launches economic and social pact for Italy (2)

ROME, SEP 23 - Premier Mario Draghi on Thursday launched an economic and social pact to boost the post-COVID economy and create jobs. Speaking for the first time to the annual assembly of the industrial employers' federation Confindustria, Draghi also said the government will not raise taxes. The government estimates that Italian growth will be around 6% this year, Draghi said. This is up from a 4.5% growth forecast issued in the spring, he said. "The government forecasts that we will present in the coming days estimates for growth at around 6% this tear, compared with the 4.5% hypothesized in the spring," Draghi said. Draghi also said the major challenge facing the government was to achieve "lasting" post-COVID growth. In order to stoke the recovery, he said, fresh contagion and lockdowns must be averted at all costs. He said that if the spread of the virus was brought under control, "we will ease the remaining restrictions". Draghi said the government was "close" to its target of getting 80% of Italians fully vaccinated by the end of September. He said the Green Pass vaccine passport which has recently been enforced in all workplaces across Italy starting in mid-October was an "instrument of freedom and safety". Confindustria chief Carlo Bonomi voiced the hope that Draghi would continue leading the government for a long time. Draghi urged Confindustria to "do more" for the economy, saying "no one can ignore the call". He said "let's all sit down together for an economic and social pact". Draghi also said that: a competition law would be launched in October to stop a defence of rent-seeking; and that the government will earmark over three billion euros to ease gas and electricity burdens, which have risen recently. The premier also said the government needed unity so as "not add uncertainty" to the political and economic picture. Earlier Confindustria chief Bonomi paid tribute to Draghi's "sterling" work as premier, said the government must focus on the recovery and not on anti-vax rows, and reiterated opposition to lifting a block on dismissals. Democratic Party (PD) leader Enrico Letta hailed Draghi's proposal for an economic and social pact while League leader Matteo Salvini hailed his promise not to raise taxes. Standard & Poor's on Thursday also raised its Italy 2021 growth forecast to 6%, from 4.9%. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa