Man, 20, kills mother and flees in Cremona

MILAN, SEP 23 - A 20-year-old foreign man on Thursday killed his mother and then fled the family apartment in Cremona near Milan, local sources said. The incident took place in a working-class area of the Lombard city. A family of five lives in the fifth-floor flat, sources said. The man stabbed his mother to death, they said. Police are looking for the man. An autopsy has been ordered. (ANSA).