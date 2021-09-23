Italy to be lead player as Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off

Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 14:46

Roberto Bolle, Riccardo Muti among artists set to perform

ROME, SEP 23 - Expo 2020 Dubai kicks off on October 1 and Italy is set to play a lead role thanks to its stunning pavilion and a programme featuring several of the nation's world-famous artists. These include conductor Riccardo Muti and the Cherubini Orchestra, who are staging a production of Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco for the first time in the United Arab Emirates, and the Accademia Teatro alla Scala, who will perform on Italy's National Day on 24 November. Shows by dancer Roberto Bolle, the Piazza Vittorio Orchestra and jazz trumpet player Paolo Fresu are also among those organized or co-organized by the Italy pavilion. The World Fair's first thematic week is dedicated to "Climate and Biodiversity" and the focus of the Italy Pavilion will be on Venice. The lagoon city will be presented as an international model on how to combat the effects of climate change and promote innovative environmental transition processes and cultural and social innovation. On October 3 one of the forums dedicated to Venice will present the city's bid to be the world capital of sustainability. The pavilion's exhibition itinerary will showcase the landscapes and artistic treasures of the 15 participating regions and the excellence of Italian craftsmanship and manufacturing. (ANSA).

