Soccer: Juve fan who racially insulted Milan keeper ID'd

Man, 20, kills mother and flees in Cremona
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
i più letti
ROME
23 Settembre 2021
ROME, SEP 23 - A Juventus fan who racially abused AC Milan's French Guayanan keeper Mike Maignan before Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium has been identified by DIGOS security police, sources said Thursday. The fan, who has been cited for instigation to race hatred, is a factory worker and trade unionist from Rovigo near Venice, police said. He has now been expelled from the Juventus Club Gaetano Scirea at Castagnaro near Verona, the fan club said Thursday. Maignan, 26, who has one France cap, joined the Rossoneri from French champions Lille in the summer transfer window. (ANSA).
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su