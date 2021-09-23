Soccer: Juve fan who racially insulted Milan keeper ID'd

ROME, SEP 23 - A Juventus fan who racially abused AC Milan's French Guayanan keeper Mike Maignan before Sunday's 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium has been identified by DIGOS security police, sources said Thursday. The fan, who has been cited for instigation to race hatred, is a factory worker and trade unionist from Rovigo near Venice, police said. He has now been expelled from the Juventus Club Gaetano Scirea at Castagnaro near Verona, the fan club said Thursday. Maignan, 26, who has one France cap, joined the Rossoneri from French champions Lille in the summer transfer window. (ANSA).