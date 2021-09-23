Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 14:46

ROME

Salvini complains about Green Pass amid talk of League rift

State shd 'take responsibility if it imposes vaccine passport'

Salvini complains about Green Pass amid talk of League rift

ROME, SEP 23 - League leader Matteo Salvini on Thursday complained about elements of the Green Pass amid talk of a major rift with his right-wing party about the vaccine passport. About half of the League's MPs in the Lower House did not take part in a vote on one of a series of decrees regulating the Green Pass on Wednesday and an anti-vax MEP left the group earlier this week. The League looks split between members who back the government's line of making the Green Pass obligatory to do many things in Italy, including to go to work as of October 15, and those who are against these measures. Salvini, meanwhile, seems to be trying to walk a thin line between both sides. On Thursday, for example, he complained about vaccine waivers. "If the State imposes a vaccine on me, and I have had both doses and I have the Green Pass, it must take responsibility for the eventual consequences," Salvini said. "It cannot make me do something in order to be able to go to work and then make me sign a form that says, if anything happens, it's my problem and the State has nothing to do with it. "If the State asks something from me, I trust the State and I trust science. "But the State must take responsibility for the decisions it imposes on me". The other parties in the ruling coalition have blasted the League for being part of the government while repeatedly coming out against its policies. (ANSA).

