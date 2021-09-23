Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 12:55

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

 
ROME
Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

 
ROME
Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

 
ROME
Cartabia signs extradition requests for Saman's parents

Cartabia signs extradition requests for Saman's parents

 
ROME
Newly vaccinated 41% down in 2 wks says GIMBE

Newly vaccinated 41% down in 2 wks says GIMBE

 
ROME
Criminal justice reform gets final approval

Criminal justice reform gets final approval

 
ROME
Abducted cable-car survivor to stay in Israel for now

Abducted cable-car survivor to stay in Israel for now

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve notch first win in Serie A this term

Soccer: Juve notch first win in Serie A this term

 
ROME
Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

 
ROME
Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

 
ROME
COVID: 3,970 new cases, 67 more victims

COVID: 3,970 new cases, 67 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio Il programma del 22 settembre

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio
Il programma del 22 settembre

ROME

Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

Must gauge conversion capacity, help weakest PM tells employers

Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

ROME, SEP 23 - Italy's ecological transition is not a choice but a necessity, Premier Mario Draghi told industrial employers' group Confindustria Thursday. "The ecological transition is not a choice but a necessity," he told Confindustria's annual assembly. "But we must take into account the capacity for reconversion of our productive structures," the premier stressed. "The State must play its part in helping citizens and businesses to bear the costs of this transformation. "It must pay particular attention to the weakest sectors of the population". Draghi recently said it was time to dump coal and that the world was not doing enough to meet climate pledges. He said that the world must move from setting goals to taking concrete action to tackle the climate crisis, adding that dumping coal should be part of that. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa