Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

ROME, SEP 23 - Italy's ecological transition is not a choice but a necessity, Premier Mario Draghi told industrial employers' group Confindustria Thursday. "The ecological transition is not a choice but a necessity," he told Confindustria's annual assembly. "But we must take into account the capacity for reconversion of our productive structures," the premier stressed. "The State must play its part in helping citizens and businesses to bear the costs of this transformation. "It must pay particular attention to the weakest sectors of the population". Draghi recently said it was time to dump coal and that the world was not doing enough to meet climate pledges. He said that the world must move from setting goals to taking concrete action to tackle the climate crisis, adding that dumping coal should be part of that. (ANSA).