Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 12:54

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

Ecological transition not choice but necessity says Draghi

 
ROME
Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

Govt puts 2021 growth at around 6% - Draghi

 
ROME
Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

Woman gets to cash in stolen 500,000-euro scratch card

 
ROME
Cartabia signs extradition requests for Saman's parents

Cartabia signs extradition requests for Saman's parents

 
ROME
Newly vaccinated 41% down in 2 wks says GIMBE

Newly vaccinated 41% down in 2 wks says GIMBE

 
ROME
Criminal justice reform gets final approval

Criminal justice reform gets final approval

 
ROME
Abducted cable-car survivor to stay in Israel for now

Abducted cable-car survivor to stay in Israel for now

 
ROME
Soccer: Juve notch first win in Serie A this term

Soccer: Juve notch first win in Serie A this term

 
ROME
Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

 
ROME
Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

 
ROME
COVID: 3,970 new cases, 67 more victims

COVID: 3,970 new cases, 67 more victims

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio Il programma del 22 settembre

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio
Il programma del 22 settembre

ROME

Cartabia signs extradition requests for Saman's parents

Couple believed to be hiding out in native Pakistan

Cartabia signs extradition requests for Saman's parents

ROME, SEP 23 - Justice Minister Marta Cartabia on Thursday signed two extradition requests to Pakistan for the parents of Saman Abbas, a Pakistani-Italian woman who has been missing since the end of April and is believed to have been murdered by her family after refusing an arranged marriage. The parents of the 18-year-old are fugitives form justice and are believed to be hiding out in their native country. The requests follow the arrest in Paris Wednesday of one of Saman's uncles who is believed to have strangled her to death at the family home at Novellara near Reggio Emilia in a so-called honour killing. The uncle, Danish Hasnain, is one of five members of the woman's family who are under investigation over the alleged murder. The Pakistani man was detained on the outskirts of Paris under a European arrest warrant. He was tracked down with the help of Carabinieri police investigators based in Reggio Emilia. Saman Abbas disappeared after reportedly rebelling against demands she have an arranged marriage in Pakistan. The woman's parents and one of her cousins fled from Italy after she went missing and are fugitives from justice. The parents, Shabbar Abbas and Nazia Shaheen, went to Pakistan on May 1. Another cousin, Ikram Ijaz, was arrested in relation to the case in France in May and is in jail in Italy. Investigators think Hasnain, 33, is the man who actually killed Saman. The woman's younger brother told prosecutors that he thought Hasnain strangled the woman to death. Police said they would now compare the uncle's and cousin's versions of events. Saman's mother reportedly lured her home from the shelter she had taken refuge in with a deceptive text message that said the family would respect her wishes. According to the Gazzetta di Reggio, Saman's mother sent her a text saying "please get in touch, come home. We are dying. Come back, we'll do as you say". Saman went home on April 22, a week before she disappeared. Her body has yet to be found. The Italian Union of Islamic Communities (UCOII) has expressed horror at the case and banned Muslims in Italy from forcing their children into arranged marriages. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa