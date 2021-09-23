Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 12:54

ROME

Newly vaccinated 41% down in 2 wks says GIMBE

But COVID cases down 15% in a week says health foundation

Newly vaccinated 41% down in 2 wks says GIMBE

ROME, SEP 23 - The number of newly vaccinated people in Italy has fallen 41% in the last two weeks, health group GIMBE said Thursday. Just over 486,000 first jabs were administered from September 15 to 21, said the foundation. This was despite vaccine stocks rising to more than 10 million doses, it said. Vaccine hesitancy persists in the over 50s, it said, where some 13.5% have not yet completed the vaccination cycle. Vaccinations have also slowed among the 12-19 year olds with almost 1.5 million youngsters still to receive their first jab, GIMBE said. But COVID-19 cases are continuing to drop, showing a 14.9% fall in a week. This has been accompanied by a drop in hospital admissions and intensive care cases. The number of deaths is stable, GIMBE said. (ANSA).

