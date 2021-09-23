Soccer: Juve notch first win in Serie A this term

ROME, SEP 23 - Juventus had to come from behind to beat Spezia 3-2 away from home on Wednesday and collect their first victory in Serie A this season. Moise Kean put the Turin giants in front but they then fell behind to goals by Emmanuel Gyasi and Janis Antiste. Federico Chiesa and Matthijs De Ligt, however, were on target to earn Juve a laboured victory. Massimiliano Allegri's men remain in the bottom half of the table with five points from five games. AC Milan pulled level with leaders Inter by beating Venezia 2-0 at San Siro. Both Milanese sides have 13 points. Napoli, who had 12 points, can regain the top spot if they win at Sampdoria later on Thursday. (ANSA).