Giovedì 23 Settembre 2021 | 10:58

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

 
ROME
Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

 
ROME
COVID: 3,970 new cases, 67 more victims

COVID: 3,970 new cases, 67 more victims

 
ROME
Senate OKs 1st justice reform confidence vote

Senate OKs 1st justice reform confidence vote

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion in race for innovation prize

Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion in race for innovation prize

 
ROME

Cycling: Italy win world bronze in mixed team time trial

 
ROME
Golf: Del Piero to play in pre-Ryder Celebrity Match

Golf: Del Piero to play in pre-Ryder Celebrity Match

 
PALERMO
Tax cop arrested for abusing minors in sports centre

Tax cop arrested for abusing minors in sports centre

 
CHIETI
Head teacher gets 3 1/2 yrs for abusing boy

Head teacher gets 3 1/2 yrs for abusing boy

 
ROME
Family of 12 boar stroll through Rome traffic

Family of 12 boar stroll through Rome traffic

 
ROME
Uncle suspected of Saman's honour killing arrested in Paris

Uncle suspected of Saman's honour killing arrested in Paris

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio Il programma del 22 settembre

Conto alla rovescia per la veglia a San Pio
Il programma del 22 settembre

ROME

Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

Draghi makes announcement at Global COVID-19 Summit

Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

ROME, SEP 23 - Italy is set to treble the number of COVID-19 vaccines it will donate to less wealthy countries, upping the number of doses it will give to 45 million by the end of the year, Premier Mario Draghi told the Global COVID-19 Summit, which was held on the fringes of the UN General Assembly. The United States has announced it will donate 500 million vaccine does to poorer countries. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa