Italy to treble COVID vaccine donations to 45 mn doses

ROME, SEP 23 - Italy is set to treble the number of COVID-19 vaccines it will donate to less wealthy countries, upping the number of doses it will give to 45 million by the end of the year, Premier Mario Draghi told the Global COVID-19 Summit, which was held on the fringes of the UN General Assembly. The United States has announced it will donate 500 million vaccine does to poorer countries. (ANSA).