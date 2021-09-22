Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 20:01

ROME

Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

Full of pride at award says legendary TV host

Mattarella 'unique' says Baudo after being knighted

ROME, SEP 22 - President Sergio Mattarella is "unique", veteran TV presenter Pippo Baudo told ANSA Wednesday after being knighted by the head of State on Tuesday. "It was an informal and cordial meeting which fills me with pride because I was not expecting it," said the 85-year-old entertainment legend after being named Knight of the Grand Cross of the Italian Republic's Order of Merit. "But even more so because it was Mattarella who handed me this honour, a man who has been able to stay close to us in the most dramatic and difficult times, the citizens know it and he is loved by all". (ANSA).

