COVID: 3,970 new cases, 67 more victims

ROME, SEP 22 - There have been 3,970 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 67 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday. That compares with 3,377 new cases and 67 more victims, the same number, on Tuesday. Some 292,872 more tests have been done, compared to 330,275 Tuesday. The positivity rate is up from 1% to 1.4%. Intensive care cases are down three, and hospital admissions down 141. The case tally since the start of the epidemic is now 4,645,853, and the death toll 130,488. The recovered and discharged are 4,408,806, up 6,850 on Tuesday. The currently positive are 106,559, down 2,954. (ANSA).