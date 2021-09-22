Expo 2020 Dubai: Italy pavilion in race for innovation prize

ROME, SEP 22 - The Italy pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is in the running for a top prize for innovation. The pavilion created by by Carlo Ratti, Italo Rota, Matteo Gatto and F&M Ingegneria has been nominated in the Innovative Project of the Year category at the Construction Innovation Awards 2021. It has also been nominated for Commercial Project of the Year in the awards highlighting the finest construction achievements in the Middle East. Furthermore, RAQ, the general contractor that won the international bid for the construction of the Italian Pavilion, is also running for Contractor of the Year. The awards will be assigned on September 29. (ANSA).