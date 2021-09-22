Golf: Del Piero to play in pre-Ryder Celebrity Match

ROME, SEP 22 - Former Juventus and Italy star Alessandro Del Piero is to take part in the Celebrity Match that precedes this year's Ryder Cup at Kohler in Wisconsin that starts Friday. 'Pinturicchio', a 2006 World Cup winner and keen amateur golfer, is to feature on the European Celebrity Team Roster with actor and musician Tom Felton, former NBA stars Toni Kukoc Sasha Vujacic, actress Stephanie Szostak, and ex-NHL champ Teemu Selanne. The US team will comprise Mike Eruzione, Aaron James Hawk, Dan Jansen, Rob Riggle, Kelly Slater and Mandy Rose. It will Del Piero's third straight appearance in the Celebrity Match after 2016 in Minnesota and 2018 in Paris. (ANSA).