Tax cop arrested for abusing minors in sports centre

PALERMO, SEP 22 - An Italian tax cop was arrested last month for allegedly abusing minors in a sports centre in Palermo, the Giornale di Sicilia newspaper reported Wednesday. Finance guard brigadier and switchboard operator Gianfranco Cascone, 54, is accused of sexual violence against seven boys in a soccer team he was coaching between the ages of nine and 11 at the tax police sports centre in the Sicilian capital, the report said. He was arrested after police, acting on reports from parents, installed surveillance cameras in the building. Another three boys may have been among the man's alleged victims. The policeman and coach was caught red-handed on the cameras, police said. (ANSA).