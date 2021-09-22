Head teacher gets 3 1/2 yrs for abusing boy

CHIETI, SEP 22 - An Italian head teacher on Wednesday got three and a half years in jail for sexually abusing an underage boy at the school and his home at Lanciano near Chieti between September 2017 and April 2018, judicial sources said. Separately a 60-year-old man from Oristano in Sardinia was arrested for allegedly raping a girl from the age of 12 to 16. And a man was arrested in Padua for abusing his daughter and a friend of hers since the age of 10. (ANSA).