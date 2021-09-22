Uncle suspected of Saman's honour killing arrested in Paris

ROME, SEP 22 - The uncle of Saman Abbas, an 18-year-old Italian-Pakistani woman who went missing after refusing an arranged marriage and is suspected to have been murdered, was arrested in Paris on Wednesday on homicide charges. The uncle, Danish Hasnain, is one five members of the woman's family who are under investigation over the alleged honour killing. The Pakistani man was detained on the outskirts of Paris under a European arrest warrant. He was tracked down with the help of Carabinieri police investigators based in Reggio Emilia. Saman Abbas disappeared at the end of April from Novellara, near Reggio Emilia, after rebelling against her family's demand she have an arranged marriage in Pakistan. The woman's parents and one of her cousins fled from Italy after she went missing. Another cousin has been arrested in relation to the case and is in jail in Italy. The Italian Union of Islamic Communities (UCOII) has expressed horror at the case and banned Muslims in Italy from forcing their children into having arranged marriages. (ANSA).