Family of 12 boar stroll through Rome traffic

Family of 12 boar stroll through Rome traffic

 
ROME
Uncle suspected of Saman's honour killing arrested in Paris

Uncle suspected of Saman's honour killing arrested in Paris

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Climate science to animate Italy pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai: Climate science to animate Italy pavilion

 
ROME
Alitalia cancels 62% of flights for Friday strike

Alitalia cancels 62% of flights for Friday strike

 
ROME
13 arrested across Italy in child porn probe

13 arrested across Italy in child porn probe

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope decries 'plague' of violence against women

Pope decries 'plague' of violence against women

 
TRIESTE
Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

 
TURIN
Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

 
ROME
In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

 
ROME
Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

 
ROME
First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

 

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

Expo 2020 Dubai: Climate science to animate Italy pavilion

CMCC to show its oceanographic modelling, marine applications

Expo 2020 Dubai: Climate science to animate Italy pavilion

ROME, SEP 22 - Climate science, sustainable development and ocean exploration are set to animate the Italy Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai thanks to the contribution of the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change (CMCC). The CMCC will show oceanographic modelling, marine applications and real-time weather-marine data at the Universal Exposition, which kicks off on October 1. It will also take its experts to the World Fair in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and hold talks on key issues. "Today more than ever it is essential to focus on observation and prevention of climate change and environmental shocks, which are among the most damaging factors to the global economy, ecology, and health, not least of which in the region that will host Expo Dubai", said Paolo Glisenti, the Commissioner for the Italian participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. "In the Italy Pavilion we will offer a point of observation, constantly updated by the CMCC's data, that will give the visitor a real time and overall vision of climate change that is occurring on a global scale, starting from the Mediterranean whose fragile and unique ecosystem is particularly vulnerable to these themes." The Italian-based CMCC institute is dedicated to international research on climate change. "The CMCC's contribution will offer visitors an immersive experience obtained through the applications that we produce with our scientific research and our Supercomputing Centre, which is one the most advanced in the world among those dedicated to climate change", explained CMCC president Antonio Navarra. "The ocean will be the main character in the CMCC's contribution to the Italy Pavilion, where visitors will be able to see ocean forecasting in real time, updated daily and obtained through a unique system of simulations and numerical models that allow for the representation of sea conditions on different scales - from global oceans to coastal areas, with extremely high-resolution data. "The advanced research and technology that form the backbone of these predictions carry a strong message that connects visitors from the local - through the forecasts of the port of Dubai - to the global dimension of the Ocean". (ANSA).

