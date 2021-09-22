Expo 2020 Dubai: Climate science to animate Italy pavilion

ROME, SEP 22 - Climate science, sustainable development and ocean exploration are set to animate the Italy Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai thanks to the contribution of the Euro-Mediterranean Centre on Climate Change (CMCC). The CMCC will show oceanographic modelling, marine applications and real-time weather-marine data at the Universal Exposition, which kicks off on October 1. It will also take its experts to the World Fair in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and hold talks on key issues. "Today more than ever it is essential to focus on observation and prevention of climate change and environmental shocks, which are among the most damaging factors to the global economy, ecology, and health, not least of which in the region that will host Expo Dubai", said Paolo Glisenti, the Commissioner for the Italian participation at Expo 2020 Dubai. "In the Italy Pavilion we will offer a point of observation, constantly updated by the CMCC's data, that will give the visitor a real time and overall vision of climate change that is occurring on a global scale, starting from the Mediterranean whose fragile and unique ecosystem is particularly vulnerable to these themes." The Italian-based CMCC institute is dedicated to international research on climate change. "The CMCC's contribution will offer visitors an immersive experience obtained through the applications that we produce with our scientific research and our Supercomputing Centre, which is one the most advanced in the world among those dedicated to climate change", explained CMCC president Antonio Navarra. "The ocean will be the main character in the CMCC's contribution to the Italy Pavilion, where visitors will be able to see ocean forecasting in real time, updated daily and obtained through a unique system of simulations and numerical models that allow for the representation of sea conditions on different scales - from global oceans to coastal areas, with extremely high-resolution data. "The advanced research and technology that form the backbone of these predictions carry a strong message that connects visitors from the local - through the forecasts of the port of Dubai - to the global dimension of the Ocean". (ANSA).