Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 16:19

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

ROME
Family of 12 boar stroll through Rome traffic

Family of 12 boar stroll through Rome traffic

 
ROME
Uncle suspected of Saman's honour killing arrested in Paris

Uncle suspected of Saman's honour killing arrested in Paris

 
ROME
Expo 2020 Dubai: Climate science to animate Italy pavilion

Expo 2020 Dubai: Climate science to animate Italy pavilion

 
ROME
Alitalia cancels 62% of flights for Friday strike

Alitalia cancels 62% of flights for Friday strike

 
ROME
13 arrested across Italy in child porn probe

13 arrested across Italy in child porn probe

 
VATICAN CITY
Pope decries 'plague' of violence against women

Pope decries 'plague' of violence against women

 
TRIESTE
Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

 
TURIN
Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

 
ROME
In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

 
ROME
Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

 
ROME
First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

Bari, il portiere Frattali rinnova fino al 2023

 

i più letti

«Io, fratello di Cassano in cella senza dignità»

«Io, fratello di Cassano
in cella senza dignità»

«Sono sulla strada della castità»

La pornodiva pugliese Malena si confessa: «Sono sulla strada della castità»

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio

Elettra Lamborghini irresistibile con e senza accappatoio VIDEO

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Yari Carrisi e Thea Crudi: «Noi, i nuovi Al Bano e Romina?»

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

Australia,proseguono restrizioni anti-covid nel Nuovo Galles

ROME

13 arrested across Italy in child porn probe

Undercover agents seize over 250,000 files

13 arrested across Italy in child porn probe

ROME, SEP 22 - Italian police on Wednesday arrested 13 men across Italy in a child porn probe, judicial sources said. The massive police operation, using undercover agents, also resulted in the citation of another 21 men. Those implicated have been charged with the possession, dissemination and sale of child pornographic material. Police said they had seized over 250,000 computer files. The persons allegedly involved are of varying age and social extraction, police said, and include young men, older ones, self-employed workers and graduates. The probe, which took a year and a half to complete, was led by Palermo police. In October 2019 Palermo prosecutors authorised the use of undercover officers in the case. One of those arrested is a 29-year-old Sardinian man who was allegedly caught red-handed downloading child pornography from the Web on September 9. He was found with some 20,000 videos featuring children under the age of 10, police said. He is being held in Bancali Prison, at Sassari. (ANSA).

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

Marchio e contenuto di questo sito sono di interesse storico ai sensi del D. Lgs 42/2004 (decreto Soprintendenza archivistica e Bibliografica Puglia 18 settembre 2020)
TORNA SU
Archivio Storico de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Editrice del Sud - Edisud Spa