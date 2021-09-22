Mercoledì 22 Settembre 2021 | 14:20

Man arrested for skipping house arrest, raping 2 tourists

Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

Draghi talks to Putin about Afghanistan, G20 summit

First Italian physicist makes 'Nobel hunters' list

Woman who killed abusive partner cleared for self defence

COVID: 100% in-person school goal at risk says GIMBE

Italy steps up fight against Prosek after Croatia bid filed

Woman, 27, dies after childbirth

Industrial turnover up 19.1% in July

Parolin 'knew nothing' of prelates who wanted pope dead

ROME

In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

Drop of 18% with respect to 2019

ROME, SEP 22 - In Italy 42,000 parents of children aged up to three quit their jobs in 2020, the National Labour Inspectorate said on Wednesday. It said that 77% of the new parents who left their jobs were women. The inspectorate said the number of new parents to resign was down by 18% in 2020 with respect to the previous year, before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. It said resignations of new fathers fell 31.1% last year, while those of new mothers dropped much less, by 13.6%. (ANSA).

