In Italy 42,000 new parents quit jobs in 2020, 77% women

ROME, SEP 22 - In Italy 42,000 parents of children aged up to three quit their jobs in 2020, the National Labour Inspectorate said on Wednesday. It said that 77% of the new parents who left their jobs were women. The inspectorate said the number of new parents to resign was down by 18% in 2020 with respect to the previous year, before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. It said resignations of new fathers fell 31.1% last year, while those of new mothers dropped much less, by 13.6%. (ANSA).