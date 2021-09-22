Murder probed after 'wife did it if I die' text to lover

TURIN, SEP 22 - Italian police have opened a murder probe after a man whose death was originally ruled from natural causes was found to have sent his lover a text saying "If I die it was my wife who did it", according to the Turin supplement of the La Repubblica daily. The man's widow has been placed under investigation on suspicion of murder after the man's body was exhumed and signs of a violent death found on it, the Turin edition of the Rome daily said. However, the man was suffering from mouth cancer. A few hours before dying the 50-year-old sent his lover in Puglia a text message saying "if they find me dead tomorrow it was my wife, call the police". The woman went to the police and they reopened the case file into the man's death. The widow denies killing her husband. Neighbours have told the police of frequent violent rows between the couple. (ANSA).